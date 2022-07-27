Advertisement

Latest on the ECP Airport expansion project

The official Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport sign is finally up at the entrance off State Road 388.
The official Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport sign is finally up at the entrance off State Road 388.(WJHG/WECP)
By Katie Bente
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The official Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport sign is finally up at the entrance off State Road 388. Now it’ll hopefully be a little harder to accidentally pass your turn.

The intersection where you enter the airport has been undergoing construction for months. It’s in the works to become a four-lane roundabout as part of the Florida Department of Transportation’s State Road 388 Expansion Project.

ECP Airport officials said once it’s complete, it’ll be a safer way to move traffic in and out of the airport.

”Our airport is growing exponentially and we have so many opportunities on our campus. and this will help with the traffic flow and some of the flooding issues at the location of the airport. We hope that the in-and-out, the egress, and ingress to the airport will be smooth,” Holly Melzer, Chairwoman for Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport, said.

Officials said they’re on schedule to finish up construction later this year, but it’s weather depending.

