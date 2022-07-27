Local church camp hosts gas buy down event in PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Church youth groups are known for going on different missions to help people. But one local camp is finding a unique way to give back. They’re easing pain at the pump.

The teens attending Beach Week Church Camp in Laguna Beach had a mission in mind and an idea.

“Try to bring some joy into their day and just bless their lives a little bit,” camper Harry Henslick said. “We just thought it’d be a good idea to just go out and buy down the price of gas and just let people come in, pray for them, wash their windshields and just have a good time with them.”

For a few hours Wednesday, they lowered the price per gallon of gas by 50 cents for anyone filling up at the Express Lanes Exxon on the west end of Panama City Beach.

An event like this takes teamwork, which is why the camp partnered with 5 Bridges Church to put it on.

“So cultivating community and engaging the world for the glory of God all in one nice event that we get to partner with brothers and sisters of Christ from all over the country,” Chad Winder, worship pastor at 5 Bridges Church, said. “So they came up with this idea and we thought well that’s a great idea.”

With gas prices still soaring nationwide, Henslick said this was the perfect opportunity to help.

“Man, it feels good because gas is really stinking expensive right now,” Henslick said. “We’re lucky we’re in Oklahoma because it’s not as bad as it is on like the west coast but it’s still pretty bad.”

While half a dollar off the gallon may only make a dent, even the smallest dent can make a difference.

“The way things are right now, everybody is going through a tough time financially and just try to be a blessing and just try to be an encouragement,” Winder said.

The camp has a special budget put aside for the Beach Week Community Outreach Mission, which is what they used to pay for the gas.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.