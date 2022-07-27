Advertisement

Okaloosa Sheriff’s deputies save child from burning home

Two Okaloosa County Sheriff's deputies being treated for smoke inhalation after entering a...
Two Okaloosa County Sheriff's deputies being treated for smoke inhalation after entering a burning home to save an autistic child trapped inside.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies are being treated at a local hospital for smoke inhalation after they saved an autistic child from a burning home, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The sheriff’s office got the call of a home that caught fire on Whispering Oaks Lane near Fort Walton Beach Wednesday afternoon. Deputies went into the home and found the child on the second floor in a bedroom. They were able to bring him out to safety.

The sheriff’s office stated both deputies are expected to be okay.

