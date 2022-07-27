Okaloosa Sheriff’s deputies save child from burning home

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies are being treated at a local hospital for smoke inhalation after they saved an autistic child from a burning home, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The sheriff’s office got the call of a home that caught fire on Whispering Oaks Lane near Fort Walton Beach Wednesday afternoon. Deputies went into the home and found the child on the second floor in a bedroom. They were able to bring him out to safety.

The sheriff’s office stated both deputies are expected to be okay.

