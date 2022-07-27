Panama City Commissioners deny zoning request for Frankford Avenue

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As Panama City continues to grow, so does its demand for housing.

Local residents aren’t always eager for the new construction, though.

Panama City Commissioners denied a request for the voluntary annexation of roughly 15 acres of property at Frankford Ave. and 33rd St.

The 15-acres are in the county and the applicant wanted to annex land in the city to carryout his apartment complex project.

The planning board reviewed this item back in May.

City commissioners said residents don’t want to deal with the traffic.

They also said 300-plus apartments would have been built on the land if it was approved.

Housing could be built in the area in the future when the the timing is right.

