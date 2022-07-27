Advertisement

Panama City Commissioners vote to not increase millage rate cap

The Panama City Commissioners met today at the Bay County Government Center in Panama City.
By Victoria Scott
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners are keeping property taxes the same for homeowners. They voted to approve the millage rate cap for fiscal year 2023 on Tuesday.

It was set at 4.89 mills which is the same as last year’s cap. The millage rate is the tax rate used to determine local property taxes. A mill is equal to $1.00 of tax for each $1000 of assessed value.

Commissioners said not raising the cap is important in today’s economy.

“We’ve got property values increasing around the city,” Commissioner Josh Street said. “It’s our opportunity to say, look, we’ve still got a lot of things we need to rebuild. We’ve got water lines, we’ve got a lot of roads to replace. We’ve got a lot of sewer lines and water lines that need to be replaced, but we don’t need to add to that.”

City leaders said the millage rate can only go down from here.

