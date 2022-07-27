Several schools in Bay District Schools qualified as 100% free meal schools
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The first day of school is only two weeks away and Bay District School officials said they just received some “great news.” The state approved several schools in the district as 100% free meal schools.
It’s based upon the percentage of students at a school who have previously qualified for free - reduced lunch and the percentage of those already receiving some sort of government aid. Deputy Superintendent Sandra Davis said the last four years, all schools have provided free meals following Hurricane Michael. Pre-Hurricane Michael, only 11 schools qualified.
Davis said this is great for parents not to have to worry about providing lunch money.
“I think that’s very exciting that we were able to double the number of schools. I know it’s a change for parents because that last four years all schools have eaten free, but that time period is over. At this time we only have those 22, but that’s exciting,” said Davis.
The 22 schools approved as 100% free meal schools are:
Bay High School
Callaway Elementary
Cedar Grove Elementary
Deane Bozeman School
Hiland Park Elementary
Jinks Middle School
Lucille Moore Elementary
Lynn Haven Elementary
Margaret K. Lewis School
Merriam Cherry Street Elementary
Merritt Brown Middle School
Mowat Middle School
New Horizons Learning Center
Northside Elementary
Parker Elementary
Rosenwald High School
Rutherford High School
Southport Elementary
St. Andrew School At Oakland Terrace
Tommy Smith Elementary
Waller Elementary
West Bay Elementary
Beginning August first the government’s application cycle opens if you want to access free/reduced meals. If your child attends a school not on the list, visit Free/Reduced-Price Lunch Form.
Davis said the school board did not increase prices of meals and it’s still the same as before the hurricane.
