Several schools in Bay District Schools qualified as 100% free meal schools

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The first day of school is only two weeks away and Bay District School officials said they just received some “great news.” The state approved several schools in the district as 100% free meal schools.

It’s based upon the percentage of students at a school who have previously qualified for free - reduced lunch and the percentage of those already receiving some sort of government aid. Deputy Superintendent Sandra Davis said the last four years, all schools have provided free meals following Hurricane Michael. Pre-Hurricane Michael, only 11 schools qualified.

Davis said this is great for parents not to have to worry about providing lunch money.

“I think that’s very exciting that we were able to double the number of schools. I know it’s a change for parents because that last four years all schools have eaten free, but that time period is over. At this time we only have those 22, but that’s exciting,” said Davis.

The 22 schools approved as 100% free meal schools are:

Bay High School

Callaway Elementary

Cedar Grove Elementary

Deane Bozeman School

Hiland Park Elementary

Jinks Middle School

Lucille Moore Elementary

Lynn Haven Elementary

Margaret K. Lewis School

Merriam Cherry Street Elementary

Merritt Brown Middle School

Mowat Middle School

New Horizons Learning Center

Northside Elementary

Parker Elementary

Rosenwald High School

Rutherford High School

Southport Elementary

St. Andrew School At Oakland Terrace

Tommy Smith Elementary

Waller Elementary

West Bay Elementary

Beginning August first the government’s application cycle opens if you want to access free/reduced meals. If your child attends a school not on the list, visit Free/Reduced-Price Lunch Form.

Davis said the school board did not increase prices of meals and it’s still the same as before the hurricane.

