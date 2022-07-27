Advertisement

Several schools in Bay District Schools qualified as 100% free meal schools

By Dani Travis
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The first day of school is only two weeks away and Bay District School officials said they just received some “great news.” The state approved several schools in the district as 100% free meal schools.

It’s based upon the percentage of students at a school who have previously qualified for free - reduced lunch and the percentage of those already receiving some sort of government aid. Deputy Superintendent Sandra Davis said the last four years, all schools have provided free meals following Hurricane Michael. Pre-Hurricane Michael, only 11 schools qualified.

Davis said this is great for parents not to have to worry about providing lunch money.

“I think that’s very exciting that we were able to double the number of schools. I know it’s a change for parents because that last four years all schools have eaten free, but that time period is over. At this time we only have those 22, but that’s exciting,” said Davis.

The 22 schools approved as 100% free meal schools are:

Bay High School

Callaway Elementary

Cedar Grove Elementary

Deane Bozeman School

Hiland Park Elementary

Jinks Middle School

Lucille Moore Elementary

Lynn Haven Elementary

Margaret K. Lewis School

Merriam Cherry Street Elementary

Merritt Brown Middle School

Mowat Middle School

New Horizons Learning Center

Northside Elementary

Parker Elementary

Rosenwald High School

Rutherford High School

Southport Elementary

St. Andrew School At Oakland Terrace

Tommy Smith Elementary

Waller Elementary

West Bay Elementary

Beginning August first the government’s application cycle opens if you want to access free/reduced meals. If your child attends a school not on the list, visit Free/Reduced-Price Lunch Form.

Davis said the school board did not increase prices of meals and it’s still the same as before the hurricane.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Police say 12-year-old Josseline Molina-Rivas was the driver who died in a vehicle that crashed...
Police: 12-year-old driver dies in crash with stepfather as passenger
PCPD COIN LAUNDRY BURGLARY
PCPD searching for suspects in coin laundry burglary
Sibling dispute leads to multiple drug charges in Jackson County
Sibling dispute leads to multiple drug charges in Jackson County
The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a 911 call around 10:15...
99-year-old woman’s medic alert necklace saves her from home invasion attack, officials say

Latest News

The Walton County board of commissioners has been looking at ways to regulate short-term...
Walton County’s Short-Term Rental Ordinance still under discussion
Local businesses turn to incentives and job fairs to help fill vacancies
Local businesses turn to incentives and job fairs to help fill vacancies
Walton County Sheriff’s deputies are reminding both residents and visitors that golf carts are...
Walton County Sheriff’s deputies buckle down on golf carts driving along Highway 98
Christian International is looking to build a family-style residential development near the...
Possible affordable housing coming to South Walton