Shooting at Panama City hotel, suspect in custody

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was shot at a downtown Panama City hotel on Wednesday and the suspect is currently in custody, according to Panama City Police.

At 9:06 a.m., police received a call about a victim with multiple gunshot wounds in one of the apartments at the Relax Inn on Harrison Avenue.

According to officials, the shooting was the result of a disagreement between the victim and the suspect, and the suspect took off before police could get there.

Panama City Police searched downtown for over an hour before taking a suspect into custody. They confirm both the victim and suspect are males, but no further details about their identity have been released at this time.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and his status is currently unknown. We’ll continue to follow this story and update as more information becomes available.

