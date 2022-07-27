Advertisement

Shooting at Panama City hotel, suspect in custody

A man is in custody after Panama Police responded to a shooting at Relax Inn.
A man is in custody after Panama Police responded to a shooting at Relax Inn.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was shot at a downtown Panama City hotel on Wednesday and the suspect is currently in custody, according to Panama City Police.

At 9:06 a.m., police received a call about a victim with multiple gunshot wounds in one of the apartments at the Relax Inn on Harrison Avenue.

According to officials, the shooting was the result of a disagreement between the victim and the suspect, and the suspect took off before police could get there.

Panama City Police searched downtown for over an hour before taking a suspect into custody. They confirm both the victim and suspect are males, but no further details about their identity have been released at this time.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and his status is currently unknown. We’ll continue to follow this story and update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Police say 12-year-old Josseline Molina-Rivas was the driver who died in a vehicle that crashed...
Police: 12-year-old driver dies in crash with stepfather as passenger
Timothy Lee Haselden and Catherine Thrasher are facing numerous child abuse and sex abuse...
2 adults face numerous child abuse, sex abuse charges after 5-year-old dies
The Bay County Sheriff's Office issued a Scam Alert warning of a scam specifically targeting...
BCSO warns of new online scam specifically targeting kids
Video from the Florida Highway Patrol shows the woman standing outside in the rain in the...
WATCH: Woman arrested after waving pitchfork, whip outside grocery store

Latest News

B.A.J.A. Jeep Club supply donation drive will be hosted on Saturday, July 30th.
Back to school supply donation drive for area students
Patterns are in right now for men's golf fashion.
Wear It Wednesday styled by Bay Point Golf Club
Back-To-School Blastoff Event
Back-To-School Blastoff Event
The Guys Get Involved with Wear It Wednesday
The Guys Get Involved with Wear It Wednesday