Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quieter evening in the panhandle tonight under mostly clear and partly cloudy skies. Lows will fall into the mid to upper 70s. On Wednesday it will be hot & humid with a slightly better rain chances. Rain chances will jump to 40-50% Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will reach to near 90. As we head into the weekend a ridge of high pressure will build overhead and rain chances will decrease and temperatures will increase a few degrees.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

