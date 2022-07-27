Visit Camp Helen State Park for low cost family fun

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Are you looking for something fun for the whole family? Camp Helen State Park in Panama City Beach offers great views and lots of fun.

“The park opens daily at 8:00 a.m.,” Courtney Harper, Executive Director for Friends With Camp Helen, said. “It’s open seven days a week and it stays open until the sun goes down”

Camp Helen has a variety of hiking and biking trails for visitors to enjoy.

If you love all things water sports, the park has that too.

“Paddleboards, kayaks, picnic areas, it’s just a lot of fun for the whole family,” Harper said.

While Camp Helen does offer fun every day activities, the park also offers special themed events to bring the whole family together.

“We have summer movie nights; movies and s’mores,” Harper said. “Tomorrow night, which is July 28th, we are showing The Goonies for a throwback 80′s theme night.”

Summer movie nights is a completely free event.

All you need to do is bring a blanket and the park takes care of the rest.

“Every one of our movies we offer free hot dogs, chips, drinks, and of course, s’mores for all attendees,” Harper said.

Camp Helen is already preparing for big events this fall, which includes their famous pumpkin patch.

“We have the largest pumpkin patch on the Emerald Coast,” Harper said. “The whole month of October our park is full of pumpkins. You just see a big sea of orange out there.”

Seeing others have a great time with their family and friends, makes it all worth it to the Friends of Camp Helen.

“My favorite part is the people, the people who come out here,” Harper said.

Load up the family this weekend, bring your pets, and enjoy fun in the sun at Camp Helen State Park.

