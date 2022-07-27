Walton County Sheriff’s deputies buckle down on golf carts driving along Highway 98

SOUTH WALTON, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County Sheriff’s deputies are reminding both residents and visitors that golf carts are not allowed on Highway 98. That means not on the road or off to the side of it.

The Sheriff’s Office has signs and stickers all over the county reminding people what the rules are for these low-speed vehicles. But deputies said they are still seeing them places they shouldn’t be, like Highway 98.

While many of the carts are tagged, officials said once they hit the highway they’re considered an unlicensed vehicle. And those vehicles will be towed.

”Well right now when we have a golf cart on 98, again it’s an unlicensed vehicle even though it has a tag. It’s an unlicensed vehicle when it goes on 98. We tow that vehicle. We make sure it gets back to its original destination but we do not allow that vehicle to continue in or make it back. It has to be towed from that point,” Audie Rowell, Chief of Operations at the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, said.

The Walton County board of commissioners are planning to put together a community workshop with the help of the Sheriff’s Office to see what else they can do to regulate this.

Officials said it really comes down to safety.

