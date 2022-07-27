Walton County’s Short-Term Rental Ordinance still under discussion

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For those visiting South Walton, booking a short-term vacation rental is pretty much the thing to do. But having large groups of people filling houses in residential neighborhoods can sometimes cause problems.

The Walton County board of commissioners has been looking at ways to regulate these rentals. They’re considering making sure all of them are registered and have appropriate parking based on how large the rental is.

Officials compiled it into one Short-Term Rental (STR) Ordinance that went in for its second reading at Tuesday’s commission meeting. But it was tabled until the next meeting.

”I think the most important thing they were concerned about today is how do we deal with the largest of houses? And not catch the smaller homeowner or smaller homes up in the urge to get the monster houses,” Steve Hall, land use attorney for the Walton County Planning Department, said.

One of the biggest topics discussed was the parking situation and making sure a house of a certain size has a certain number of spots.

Officials said they’re going to discuss it before bringing the ordinance back into consideration.

