Advertisement

Walton County’s Short-Term Rental Ordinance still under discussion

By Katie Bente
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For those visiting South Walton, booking a short-term vacation rental is pretty much the thing to do. But having large groups of people filling houses in residential neighborhoods can sometimes cause problems.

The Walton County board of commissioners has been looking at ways to regulate these rentals. They’re considering making sure all of them are registered and have appropriate parking based on how large the rental is.

Officials compiled it into one Short-Term Rental (STR) Ordinance that went in for its second reading at Tuesday’s commission meeting. But it was tabled until the next meeting.

”I think the most important thing they were concerned about today is how do we deal with the largest of houses? And not catch the smaller homeowner or smaller homes up in the urge to get the monster houses,” Steve Hall, land use attorney for the Walton County Planning Department, said.

One of the biggest topics discussed was the parking situation and making sure a house of a certain size has a certain number of spots.

Officials said they’re going to discuss it before bringing the ordinance back into consideration.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Police say 12-year-old Josseline Molina-Rivas was the driver who died in a vehicle that crashed...
Police: 12-year-old driver dies in crash with stepfather as passenger
PCPD COIN LAUNDRY BURGLARY
PCPD searching for suspects in coin laundry burglary
Sibling dispute leads to multiple drug charges in Jackson County
Sibling dispute leads to multiple drug charges in Jackson County
The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a 911 call around 10:15...
99-year-old woman’s medic alert necklace saves her from home invasion attack, officials say

Latest News

The state approved several schools in Bay District Schools as 100% free meal schools.
Several schools in Bay District Schools qualified as 100% free meal schools
Local businesses turn to incentives and job fairs to help fill vacancies
Local businesses turn to incentives and job fairs to help fill vacancies
Walton County Sheriff’s deputies are reminding both residents and visitors that golf carts are...
Walton County Sheriff’s deputies buckle down on golf carts driving along Highway 98
Christian International is looking to build a family-style residential development near the...
Possible affordable housing coming to South Walton