Wear It Wednesday styled by Bay Point Golf Club

By Sam Martello
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Wear It Wednesday prepared Ryan and Alex for the links or for work.

Ryan Mulvey, the General Manager at Bay Point Golf Club, styled the NewsChannel 7 Today guys to show viewers how to transform athletic wear to work wear.

Mulvey said the latest in men’s golf fashion is all about patterns.

To see the outfits Ryan and Alex wore, you can watch the segments attached to this article.

