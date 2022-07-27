Advertisement

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Rain chances will again increase on Thursday
By Chris Smith
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Expect a generally quiet Wednesday evening in the panhandle, but things will become more active on Thursday. Tonight lows will fall into the mid to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. Rain chances will increase near the coast by Thursday morning. The chances of storms will increase and push inland during the day. Rain chances will be 60%. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90. As a ridge of high pressure builds in Friday and through the weekend the temperatures will get hotter, but it should be relatively dry for this time of year.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Police say 12-year-old Josseline Molina-Rivas was the driver who died in a vehicle that crashed...
Police: 12-year-old driver dies in crash with stepfather as passenger
The Bay County Sheriff's Office issued a Scam Alert warning of a scam specifically targeting...
BCSO warns of new online scam specifically targeting kids
Timothy Lee Haselden and Catherine Thrasher are facing numerous child abuse and sex abuse...
2 adults face numerous child abuse, sex abuse charges after 5-year-old dies
A man is in custody after Panama Police responded to a shooting at Relax Inn.
Shooting at Panama City motel, suspect in custody

Latest News

Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says we'll have a few storms around the coast this morning.
Wednesday Forecast
Rain chances will decrease by the weekend.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says we'll see a few midday or afternoon storms around.
Tuesday Forecast
Rain chances will be a little lower this week.
Monday Evening Forecast