Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Expect a generally quiet Wednesday evening in the panhandle, but things will become more active on Thursday. Tonight lows will fall into the mid to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. Rain chances will increase near the coast by Thursday morning. The chances of storms will increase and push inland during the day. Rain chances will be 60%. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90. As a ridge of high pressure builds in Friday and through the weekend the temperatures will get hotter, but it should be relatively dry for this time of year.

