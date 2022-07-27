Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a slightly active morning on satellite and radar as our southeasterly flow has already led toward some scattered storms to move onto the coast out of the Gulf this morning. The Forgotten Coast along Gulf and Franklin Counties will deal with the brunt of storms through the morning. But some may drift along Bay Counties Coast, and it’s not out of the question for a few to develop out of the Gulf and move into the Walton and Okaloosa County coasts as well. Most inland areas, especially up toward I-10 will have to wait till midday or afternoon for a scattered hit or miss storm.

Otherwise, we’re warm and humid out the door in the mid 70s. Dress comfortably, and go ahead and reach for the umbrellas with the hit or miss, scattered, storms in the forecast for today. As we warm into the upper 80s to low 90s by lunch we’ll generate enough lift from daytime heating to create a few more hit or miss storms. They’ll start near the coast, and head inland into the mid to late afternoon. We’ll see a very similar setup for Thursday’s forecast before changes come into the late week and weekend.

High pressure will build in over the late week and weekend helping to suppress any rising motion in the atmosphere for storms. We’ll go back to only an isolated or stray, short-lived, shower or storm Friday through early next week.

With the lack of rain in the forecast for the end of the week and weekend, we’ll warm highs into the low to mid 90s. When you factor in the humidity, we’ll easily feel like 103 to 108 during this period.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies with a scattered storm on the coast in the morning, spreading inland into the afternoon. Highs today top out near 90 on the coast to the low 90s inland with a heat index up to 105. Your 7 Day Forecast has a few more storms trying to develop in a similar fashion into Thursday before rain chances dwindle into the weekend and the heat cranks up.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.