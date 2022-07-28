BCSO holds annual active shooter training

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been in the news a lot the past few years, school shootings. So how is local law enforcement preparing if the worst happens here? The Bay County Sheriff’s Office held another active shooter training Wednesday at Arnold High School, one of many it has held this month.

“You’ve got to understand how to respond, where to respond, and when you get on scene, what to do,” Bay County Sheriff Lieutenant James Vestal said.

But if an active shooter situation ever occurred, The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is working to know what to do.

“They’ve got to know how to move down those halls, they have to know what to do for gun fire,” said Vestal.

All while training the officers with one goal in mind.

“We’ve got to train them to understand that your goal is to find that shooter and address that threat,” said Vestal.

But to succeed in that goal, officers have to trust others will do their part.

“We all have to be trained the same way so you know the person beside you, left and right if you are in a team, knows their job, your confident that they know their job because you’re putting your life in their hands and they’re putting their life in your hands,” said Vestal.

BCSO has actually been doing these training for more than a decade now. Vestal said each year, they raise the standards of training with new scenarios and more agencies involved in the training.

“We have been doing this a long time, we’re good at it, and we’ve imposed on them that the necessity to get in and take care of that threat. No matter what the situation, or what it involves to do it, we’re going to go in and we’re going to handle it,” said Vestal.

And no matter the situation, these men and women are working hard to save lives.

