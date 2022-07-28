Charles Hilton Center for Advanced Technology and Hospitality Management unveiled

The former Advanced Technology Center is now called the Charles Hilton Center for Advanced...
The former Advanced Technology Center is now called the Charles Hilton Center for Advanced Technology and Hospitality Management.(WJHG)
By Alex Joyce
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf Coast State College had a big unveiling on Thursday.

The former Advanced Technology Center is now called the Charles Hilton Center for Advanced Technology and Hospitality Management.

The official ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the newly named center.

The $2.5 million dollar grant is a big upgrade for Gulf Coast State College.

“The largest gift in college and foundation history is certainly going to change the entire landscape for hospitality and tourism,” Dr. Sean Preston, Executive Director for Gulf Coast State College Foundation, said. “That’s our biggest industry as you all know. And we want to make sure that it’s supported from beginning to end.”

“It’s just magnificent,” Julie Hilton, Charles Hilton’s daughter, said. “I mean what an honor to have such a distinguished group joining us today. And what an even greater honor to know that we’re going to build the most fantastic hospitality management school imaginable.”

The Gulf Coast State College Foundation and Julie Hilton wanted to serve the hospitality and tourism workforce need in the area.

The hope is that this grant will do that.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is in custody after Panama Police responded to a shooting at Relax Inn.
Shooting at Panama City motel, suspect in custody
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple who lived quietly in Hawaii for years were actually Russian spies, US alleges
According to court documents, Shanteari Weems shot her husband James Weems Jr. after she...
Wife shoots husband after allegations he molested kids at the daycare she owns, police say
County officials hope to bring a campground to the Blue Springs area.
Blue Springs campground in early stages
Officials say a 7-year-old girl has died after a tree fell on a tent in the Elkmont Campground...
7-year-old girl dies at park after tree falls on tent, officials say

Latest News

Rain chances will start to decrease this weekend.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Rain chances will start to decrease this weekend.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Panama City Beach Parkway, or as locals know it as Back Beach Road, may soon be widened.
PCB city leaders work to move forward with widening Back Beach Road
At Thursday's city council meeting, city leaders approved an exclusive negotiations agreement...
New D-BAT indoor training facility could be coming to Frank Brown Park
Family members were protesting along Business 98 in Panama City Thursday asking for signatures....
Panama City family protests for justice of loved one killed last year