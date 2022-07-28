New D-BAT indoor training facility could be coming to Frank Brown Park

At Thursday's city council meeting, city leaders approved an exclusive negotiations agreement...
At Thursday's city council meeting, city leaders approved an exclusive negotiations agreement with the potential developer.
By Katie Bente
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An indoor baseball and softball training center could be coming to Panama City Beach.

In April, a representative with D-Bat Baseball and Softball Academics proposed a partnership with the city to bring a facility to the beach.

D-BAT works to train players of all levels, from little league to the pros. They have more than 100 facilities across the county and now are looking to build one at Frank Brown Park.

At Thursday’s city council meeting, city leaders approved an exclusive negotiations agreement with the potential developer.

“They’re spending the money to say hey is this worth it for us to do this? Is it worth it for us to go through the engineering and the architect fees to try to create a lease that’s going to enhance Frank Brown Park? Listen, we all know U-sports is one of the most important things that we have in our society and this is a great amenity to U-sports at Frank Brown Park,” Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon said.

The agreement would be to develop eight acres of the park.

But, this is just conversation, so nothing is set in stone.

