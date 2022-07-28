Panama City family protests for justice of loved one killed last year

By Katie Bente
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City family is protesting after they say justice was not served in the death of a loved one.

According to Panama City Police, James Robert Conway was involved in an altercation at the Circle J. Trailer Park in July of 2021.

He sustained a life-threatening injury but left the scene. Conway was later found dead.

The case was handed over to the State Attorney’s Office to see if anyone should be charged in the fatal stabbing, but it was deemed self-defense.

The family believes there is more to the story and is fighting to have the case re-opened.

“We just want justice for our brother. We just want some justice for us and our hearts and the fact that our brother didn’t die in vain,” Conway’s sister Jessica Smith said.

“And we don’t want this to happen to nobody else,” Conway’s sister Sarah Gillikin said.

Family members were protesting along Business 98 in Panama City Thursday asking for signatures. Their hope is to get the case heard in front of a grand jury.

