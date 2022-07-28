PCB city leaders discuss legalizing food deliveries on the sandy beaches

By Katie Bente
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Food delivery services are as popular as ever. But did you know it is illegal to have your order delivered onto the sandy beaches in Panama City Beach? Code enforcement regulates these types of deliveries on a daily basis.

However, city leaders are talking about a compromise. At Thursday’s Panama City Beach council meeting, they discussed allowing beachfront businesses to use online food service apps to deliver onto the sand.

This would not include alcohol and workers would not be allowed to go take orders in-person either.

“There’s not going to be servers or folks down on the beach taking orders, going chair to chair, or bothering people. That’s really important to us. We want people to enjoy the beach for what it is. But some folks like myself who bring their kids to the beach, we’re already carrying enough stuff. We don’t have to carry a lunchbox full of food too if we can order it from the restaurant above and they can just deliver it to us,” Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon said.

Officials said any businesses involved would have to pay a fee and would be responsible for cleaning the beach area near their property.

Nothing has been finalized. But city leaders said they hope to discuss this further in the coming meetings.

