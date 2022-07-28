PCB city leaders work to move forward with widening Back Beach Road

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach Parkway, or as locals know it as Back Beach Road, may soon be widened.

It’s a massive project the Florida Department of Transportation has been working with the city to complete.

The plan is to widen Back Beach from four to six lanes, adding additional sidewalks and bicycle lanes.

The $124 million project will be completed in three stages, stretching from Frank Brown Park to the Hathaway Bridge.

At Thursday’s council meeting, city leaders agreed to move forward with relocating utilities in the first section as a first step.

“So, the city today took proactive steps to start moving utilities and get things done so we can keep that project moving forward so the residents and visitors and businesses of Bay County and Panama City beach can all understand we’re moving forward on this project,” Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon said.

The first phase of the project will run from Mandy Lane to Nautilus Street.

Officials said they hope to start construction next year.

