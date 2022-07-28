Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As we move into the weekend rain chances will be on the decrease in the panhandle. Tonight lows will fall into the 70s under partly cloud skies. Rain chances will start near the coast Friday AM and push inland. Rain chances will be lower than Thursday and should be around 30-40%. Highs Friday will reach the upper 80s to near 90.

This weekend a ridge of high pressure will build overhead and that will decrease rain chances and increase temperatures. Highs will reach the low 90s w/lows in the 70s to near 80. Rain chances this weekend will be just 20%.

Expect rain chances to increase again by the middle part of next week.

