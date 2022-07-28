Thursday Evening Forecast

Drier days are head in the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As we move into the weekend rain chances will be on the decrease in the panhandle. Tonight lows will fall into the 70s under partly cloud skies. Rain chances will start near the coast Friday AM and push inland. Rain chances will be lower than Thursday and should be around 30-40%. Highs Friday will reach the upper 80s to near 90.

This weekend a ridge of high pressure will build overhead and that will decrease rain chances and increase temperatures. Highs will reach the low 90s w/lows in the 70s to near 80. Rain chances this weekend will be just 20%.

Expect rain chances to increase again by the middle part of next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is in custody after Panama Police responded to a shooting at Relax Inn.
Shooting at Panama City motel, suspect in custody
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple who lived quietly in Hawaii for years were actually Russian spies, US alleges
According to court documents, Shanteari Weems shot her husband James Weems Jr. after she...
Wife shoots husband after allegations he molested kids at the daycare she owns, police say
County officials hope to bring a campground to the Blue Springs area.
Blue Springs campground in early stages
Officials say a 7-year-old girl has died after a tree fell on a tent in the Elkmont Campground...
7-year-old girl dies at park after tree falls on tent, officials say

Latest News

Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says storms return this afternoon inland.
Thursday Forecast
Rain chances will be on the increase Thursday
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says we'll have a few storms around the coast this morning.
Wednesday Forecast
Rain chances will decrease by the weekend.
Tuesday Evening Forecast