Thursday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s going to be another active morning on satellite and radar with scattered storms developing out of the Gulf and moving onshore. We’ll expect them to be quite numerous in nature along the coast this morning, but inland areas will likely have to wait for the afternoon for a rain chance. So reach for the umbrellas if you’re commuting south of Hwy20 and along the coast.

Otherwise, dress comfortably for another warm and humid start with most getting going inland in the mid 70s to upper 70s near 80 on the coast. Not much has changed in the forecast from yesterday to today. The only exception is a more south to southwest wind today as opposed to the southeast wind yesterday.

As we warm into the upper 80s to low 90s by lunch we’ll generate enough lift from daytime heating to create a few more hit or miss storms. They’ll start near the coast, and head inland into the mid to late afternoon.

Changes come gradually into the weekend. High pressure will slowly build back in over the late week and weekend working to suppress any rising motion in the atmosphere for storms. Friday morning will still have some scattered storms on the coast before the ridge strengthens. We’ll go back to only an isolated or stray, short-lived, shower or storm Friday afternoon, through the weekend, and into early next week.

With the decrease in rain chances for the end of the week and weekend, we’ll warm highs into the low to mid 90s. When you factor in the humidity, we’ll easily feel like 103 to 108 during this period.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies with a scattered storm on the coast in the morning, spreading inland into the afternoon. Highs today top out near 90 on the coast to the low 90s inland with a heat index up to 105. Your 7 Day Forecast has a few more storms trying to develop in a similar fashion Friday morning before rain chances dwindle into the weekend and the heat cranks up.

