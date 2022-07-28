Washington County School District is hiring

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the 2022 school year approaches, many districts are scrambling to hire teachers to fill their classrooms, and Washington County is one district with a few more spaces to fill.

Officials with the Washington County School District said they currently have 16 to 18 open positions at their schools, with 10 to 12 of those being teaching positions. Even though school will go on without these positions being filled, officials say they hope to have no vacancies when school starts.

“Well, we want to do as good as possible by the students, that’s what it all boils down to in Washington County, what’s best for the kids, and the better ratio we can keep the better instruction we can provide,” Director of Administrative Services Troy Peoples said.

To apply for a job with the Washington County School District, visit https://www.wcsdschools.com/.

