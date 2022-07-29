Bicyclist dead after getting hit by multiple cars

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One man is dead after being hit by multiple cars in Calhoun County, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

Troopers report they responded to a traffic incident on State Road 20, just east of SW Bob May Lane at around 10 p.m. Thursday. They said a 74-year-old bicyclist was found lying in the road unresponsive.

Authorities said a witness on the scene reported an unknown vehicle hit the bicyclist before they found him lying in the road. We’re told the witness then stated that before they were able to warn other drivers of the bicyclist in the road, three other vehicles ran him over.

Troopers said the witness told them the first two vehicles fled the scene after hitting the bicyclist, followed by a third vehicle which pulled over onto the shoulder of the road.

We’re told the bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Florida Highway Patrol troopers ask if anyone has any information on the three vehicles that fled the scene, please call contact the Florida Highway Patrol.

