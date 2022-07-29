Former county jail worker accused of sexual misconduct with inmate, investigators say

Investigators say Kayla Bergom, a former employee with the Tama County Jail, is facing charges...
Investigators say Kayla Bergom, a former employee with the Tama County Jail, is facing charges of sexual misconduct.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - A former worker at a county jail has been arrested for engaging in sexual activity with an inmate.

According to investigators in Iowa, Kayla Bergom faces charges of sexual misconduct with an offender while she worked at the Tama County Jail.

KCRG reports that Bergom is accused of sexual activity with an inmate in a utility closet and in the recreation yard area of the jail on multiple occasions.

According to court documents, the two participated in such acts between September 2020 and April 2021, with Bergom facing three counts of sexual misconduct.

Authorities say their investigation started after a county employee informed them of the possible misconduct.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead after being hit by multiple cars in Calhoun County, according to Florida...
Bicyclist dead after getting hit by multiple cars
Family members were protesting along Business 98 in Panama City Thursday asking for signatures....
Panama City family protests for justice of loved one killed last year
Walton County Sheriff’s deputies are reminding both residents and visitors that golf carts are...
Walton County Sheriff’s deputies buckle down on golf carts driving along Highway 98
Panama City Beach Parkway, or as locals know it as Back Beach Road, may soon be widened.
PCB city leaders work to move forward with widening Back Beach Road
For a few hours Wednesday, they lowered the price per gallon of gas by 50 cents for anyone...
Local church camp hosts gas buy down event in PCB

Latest News

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference. The Justice Department...
DOJ: Russian charged with using US groups to spread propaganda
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland headlined the White House event Friday bringing...
White House hosts lawyers for discussion on abortion access
Deputies released graphic video of homeless people being attacked at camps in Greenville County...
GRAPHIC: Suspects planned, filmed ‘extremely disturbing’ attacks on homeless, deputies say
It has sat vacant since Hurricane Michael.
Panama City Commissioners approve site location to replace Marina Civic Center
Artificial intelligence takes over school security at PPS