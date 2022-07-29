Fort Walton Beach woman arrested on multiple drug charges

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Fort Walton Beach woman who was on probation for Sale of Cocaine was arrested following the execution of a narcotics search warrant.

On July 22nd, an Okaloosa County Circuit Court Judge approved and signed a narcotics search warrant for a residence at 800 Bradford Drive in Fort Walton Beach.

On July 28th, members of the OCSO narcotics unit searched the residence, where they found Amanda Walker, 43, to be in possession of 100-grams of Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, Cocaine, Marijuana, and Narcotics paraphernalia.

According to OCSO officials, during an interview with Walker, she admitted the narcotics belonged to her and admitted to selling them in order to help her mother pay for bills.

Walker was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (Fentanyl), Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (Cocaine), Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and Possession of narcotics paraphernalia.

