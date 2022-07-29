Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a relatively quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with only a stray shower possible on the coast this morning. Our rain chances today decrease compared to days prior. However, I still anticipate seeing a few pop up on radar for the lucky few.

Otherwise, it’s a warm and humid start with low 80s on the coast to mid 70s inland. Be sure to dress comfortably and stay hydrated today with temperatures warming fast. We’ll reach the upper 80s by lunch and low 90s this afternoon with feels like temperatures in the low triple digits.

High pressure slowly builds back in today and over the weekend working to suppress any rising motion in the atmosphere for storm development. While a few may be able to still develop today, they’ll be even fewer in numbers this weekend.

The best place to catch one of the small spotty showers today will be in our Western Counties over Okaloosa and Walton. They’ll be quite small and brief for those who see it.

With the decrease in rain chances for the end of the week and weekend, we’ll warm highs into the low to mid 90s. When you factor in the humidity, we’ll easily feel like 103 to 108 during this period.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies with a scattered storm on the coast in the morning, spreading inland into the afternoon. Highs today top out near 90 on the coast to the low 90s inland with a heat index up to 105. Your 7 Day Forecast has a few more storms trying to develop in a stray fashion today, few and far between into the weekend, and the heat cranks up.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.