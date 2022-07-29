Greg Jordan set to lead Blountstown, once again, into fall practice

American Football
American Football(WILX)
By Scott Rossman
Published: Jul. 29, 2022
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Greg Jordan is getting his team set to hit the field Monday for the start of fall practice! Coach Greg Jordan, the former Blountstown, St. Joe and Liberty coach, moving back to Blountstown in the offseason. He ran the Tigers through spring and summer workouts. And even shared them with the other sports during June!

“You know I say all the time that you don’t win any games during the month of June and July but you can lose some.” coach Jordan told me via Zoom Thursday. “You know we have a system that we try to do as far as during the month of June, when we have the kids doing basketball and baseball. When July comes around we turn just to strictly football. And go from there. And so just an opportunity to get out, show some growth like I said. And get in the weight room and give the kids an opportunity to learn some new positions. And lift weights all summer and get ready for the fall.”

And now they’re just about ready for a very important week, one the coach hopes will set the tone for the entire season!

“Your first week of camp I think it sets the, kind of expectation and all for the rest of the year,” says Jordan “as far as what kids are allowed to do. How they are allowed to practice. And what we expect out of them. You know it’s important to get things set and set standards and hold kids accountable and to the line. It’s always an exciting time for kids. New kids get an opportunity to get out and do some things, earn their way and get an opportunity to play.”

Jordan taking over for his former assistant Beau Johnson who left for a job in Georgia in the offseason. The cupboard certainly not bare in Blountstown, the Tigers 9-2 last season. Ironically that 9th win coming against coach Jordan and Liberty in round one of the playoffs.

