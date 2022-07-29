Hershey won’t meet Halloween candy demand, company says

Hershey said it won't be able to meet Halloween demand this year.
Hershey said it won't be able to meet Halloween demand this year.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Trick or treat? If it’s a Hershey’s treat, Halloween might get really scary.

The candy company said it won’t be able to make enough candy to fully meet holiday demand this year.

They say the problem is that people started buying more sweets during the pandemic and it hasn’t slowed down, not to mention the ongoing supply-chain issues that got worse because of the war in Ukraine.

Hershey’s CEO said they can either keep stores stocked with regular sweets or ramp up holiday production, and regular sweets won out.

As for next year, Hershey is adding more manufacturing lines hoping for a comeback by next Halloween.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead after being hit by multiple cars in Calhoun County, according to Florida...
Bicyclist dead after getting hit by multiple cars
Family members were protesting along Business 98 in Panama City Thursday asking for signatures....
Panama City family protests for justice of loved one killed last year
Walton County Sheriff’s deputies are reminding both residents and visitors that golf carts are...
Walton County Sheriff’s deputies buckle down on golf carts driving along Highway 98
For a few hours Wednesday, they lowered the price per gallon of gas by 50 cents for anyone...
Local church camp hosts gas buy down event in PCB
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple who lived quietly in Hawaii for years were actually Russian spies, US alleges

Latest News

Inflation and rising interest rates are impacting Americans’ everyday lives.
Inflation and wage information suggests US prices will keep climbing
Deputies with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office are looking for Nicole Fox, 41, and London...
Officials search for pair accused of stripping woman at gunpoint, stealing her car
Will Smith said he's been doing some thinking over the past few months.
Will Smith addresses Oscars slap again, apologizing to Chris Rock
Maryland State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying this man, who says he...
Police asking for help identifying man who can’t remember who he is