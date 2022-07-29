Investigation continues for illegal open house party at $8 million Watercolor home

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The investigation continues on the $8 million Watercolor mansion that more than 200 teenagers broke into last month, threw a raging party, and then posted it all on social media.

Investigators have already identified dozens involved, but now they’re looking for those responsible, the ones who posted fliers advertising it on social media.

Snippets of the wild night’s events are captured in photos and videos circulating on social media.

One-by-one, Walton County Sheriff’s deputies are identifying the partygoers.

“Close to a combination of 50, 60, maybe 70 people,” Captain Dustin Cosson said. “A lot of the individuals that we have identified are local to the Walton, Okaloosa, Bay County areas.”

But whom they’re still trying to pinpoint is the person responsible. Deputies said whoever it was, knew the year-round homeowners would be gone that weekend well in advance.

“The unique thing is if they were invited, it would maybe be a house party. But the problem is that person that invited them, that’s the person we’re focusing on trying to find out how, when or what did they get access to the house,” Cosson said.

And whoever that person is, posted fliers on Snapchat advertising the party. Those invitations ended up being reposted by others.

“The problem is we get screenshots upon screenshots of a screenshot of a screenshot and so what’s happening those handles that if you will have been written over multiple times,” Cosson said. “So we’re having to get creative in our investigation to really try to identify where that flier originated from.”

Investigators said it’s taking time, but they are narrowing it down.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about the party to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (850) 892-8111. Or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS.

