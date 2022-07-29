Iowa state park reopens after 3 family members were shot, killed

Maquoketa Caves State Park in Iowa has reopened after three people were found dead.
Maquoketa Caves State Park in Iowa has reopened after three people were found dead.(KCCI)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (CNN) - A state park in Iowa has reopened after a couple and their daughter were found dead.

The three family members were shot and killed in the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground.

Police said the family’s 9-year-old son was not hurt, with the suspected gunman shooting and killing himself in the incident.

According to officials, the campground area is closed until further notice.

Police have not released information about a possible motive for the deadly shooting as their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead after being hit by multiple cars in Calhoun County, according to Florida...
Bicyclist dead after getting hit by multiple cars
Family members were protesting along Business 98 in Panama City Thursday asking for signatures....
Panama City family protests for justice of loved one killed last year
Walton County Sheriff’s deputies are reminding both residents and visitors that golf carts are...
Walton County Sheriff’s deputies buckle down on golf carts driving along Highway 98
Ricky Allen Kiper Jr. is being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.
Man shows no remorse for fatally shooting registered sex offender, deputies say
Panama City Beach Parkway, or as locals know it as Back Beach Road, may soon be widened.
PCB city leaders work to move forward with widening Back Beach Road

Latest News

Matthew Carr cools off in the Salmon Street Springs fountain before returning to work cleaning...
Northwest heat wave: Portland mayor warns of risky weekend
FILE - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks before Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine,...
House passes bill banning certain semi-automatic guns
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
Governor: Search for Kentucky flood victims could take weeks
FILE - A firefighter extinguishes flames as the Oak Fire crosses Darrah Rd. in Mariposa County,...
House approves bill to help West fight wildfires, drought
Six new bus shelters are now in place in Panama City.
New bus stop shelters have arrived in Panama City