New bus stop shelters have arrived in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Six new bus shelters are now in place in Panama City.

Royal American fully funded the new stops with a donation of $91,083. The project began before Hurricane Michael and is just now completed.

Bay County Officials say they have approximately 300 bus stops in the area. Their hope is that these shelters are just the beginning to filling a need.

“That will be our long term goal is to have a shelter at every stop, but it’s going to take a long time to do it,” Tommy Hamm, Bay County Commissioner, said. “They’re not incredibly expensive, but they do rack up a lot of money when you start doing them. In the times now with this environment, it takes a long time to get the pieces and parts to come in.”

Each new donation includes shelters, benches, trash cans, and concrete pads.

