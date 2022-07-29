Panama City officials present plans for Marina Civic Center replacement

By Dani Travis
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Despite a setback last week, Panama City is moving forward with its plans to bring a new Performing Arts and Events Center to the downtown area.

Officials said this will take the place of the Marina Civic Center that was destroyed in Hurricane Michael. City Commissioner Josh Street said last week, FEMA rejected a complete rebuild and replacement for the project. The rejection changes the city’s budget for the center.

But at a public workshop Thursday night, consultants gave a presentation for how they’re moving forward with the project. Street said the plan is still for it to be a multi-purpose center, making the building flexible and sustainable.

“Obviously when you have shows and when you have the activity that was going on at the civic center, it brings people downtown. These last two sites were selected in downtown to bring those people towards downtown. So, I can understand that concept and philosophy and I’m really hoping we can build something that’s going to be great,” said Street.

Commissioner Street said the top two selected sites were both located adjacent to Harrison Avenue, one by the marina and the other behind city hall.

Engineers and contractors will now take the public feedback from the workshop Thursday and bring back designs for August’s workshop. The final plan is hoped to be completed in September.

