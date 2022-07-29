Today’s Tunes with TJ and Brad Lewis

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Today’s Tunes featured TJ and Brad Lewis.

This Louisiana duo travels back and forth between there and the Panhandle playing reworks of covers.

TJ and Brad performed three original songs on Today’s Tunes: I’ll go, This Life, and Angels Turn to Cry.

You can catch them playing around town a couple of nights a week. On Friday, July 29th, they will be performing at AJ’s Destin from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Every Sunday, the duo plays at AJ’s Grayton Beach during brunch from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Brad plays in a band right after from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Hotel guests can also listen to them every Monday and Wednesday at the Holiday Inn Resort in Panama City Beach from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

They have plans to perform at Juicy Seafood a couple of times in August as well.

You can connect with TJ and Brad on their Facebook page or on Instagram @tjandbrad.

To hear their original songs, you can listen to the segments attached to the article.

