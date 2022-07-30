Dogs and Drinks hosts Pups and Paint night

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Are you looking for some mid week fun?

Dogs and Drinks teamed up with Salty Southern Designs to deliver a paint night with pups.

“Wednesday night from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. we’re going to have a paint party,” Suzanne Thompson, owner of Salty Southern Designs, said. “We’re going to be painting dog themed signs.”

And while you’re enjoying paints, your dog can have a good time as well.

“It’s a membership based dog park,” Dagny Johnston, owner of Dogs and Drinks, said. “You can bring your dog and have a drink or a wine, while they get to play in the play yard.”

Tickets and registration info can be found on the Dogs and Drinks and Salty Southern Designs Facebook page.

Registration ends Tuesday night.

