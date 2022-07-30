Holmes County law enforcement agencies investigating double homicide

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Department and the Dothan Police Department are investigating a double homicide.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Holmes County Sheriff’s Department and the Dothan Police Department are investigating a double homicide.

Officials said they recovered two bodies off Long Round Bay Road in Bonifay. They currently have four suspects in custody.

Officials are not releasing any more details at this time, as the investigation is ongoing.

Stay with News Channel 7 for this developing story.

