Officers search for armed man inside busy Arizona shopping mall

Tempe police say no one was injured.
Tempe police say no one was injured.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, Ariz. (AZFamily/Gray News) - Police are searching for a man they say he pointed a gun at people and then ran into the Arizona Mills Mall on Friday evening.

Officers say the man got into a fight with others and pulled out the gun. He then ran inside the mall before police arrived.

It’s unknown if the man fired shots inside or outside the mall. Officers are currently clearing the mall, trying to find the man. Tempe police say no one was injured.

A woman says her family was in the food court eating when they heard shots. “We’re sitting in the booth and we hear boom, boom, boom! And we see people just running in droves out the door. They said, ‘Somebody’s been shot. Run, get out,’” she said.

Video from the Arizona’s Family news chopper showed more than 10 police cars surrounding one entrance of the mall. Shoppers were also gathered outside around portions of the mall, while some opted to leave.

Arizona’s Family is working to gather more information.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead after being hit by multiple cars in Calhoun County, according to Florida...
Bicyclist dead after getting hit by multiple cars
Family members were protesting along Business 98 in Panama City Thursday asking for signatures....
Panama City family protests for justice of loved one killed last year
Walton County Sheriff’s deputies are reminding both residents and visitors that golf carts are...
Walton County Sheriff’s deputies buckle down on golf carts driving along Highway 98
Ricky Allen Kiper Jr. is being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.
Man shows no remorse for fatally shooting registered sex offender, deputies say
Panama City Beach Parkway, or as locals know it as Back Beach Road, may soon be widened.
PCB city leaders work to move forward with widening Back Beach Road

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 27, 2022 file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets are shown at...
$1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot on the line Friday night
Authorities in Arizona released a video of crews rescuing a woman who was trapped in her car...
WATCH: Crews rescue woman trapped in car amid rising flood waters
We know all about the relaxed, beach lifestyle here on the Emerald Coast and one national group...
Latitude Margaritaville Watersound earns national recognition
Dogs and Drinks teamed up with Salty Southern Designs to host Pups and Paint.
Dogs and Drinks hosts Pups and Paint night