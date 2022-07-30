Panama City Beach honors hometown heroes for their service

Veteran Banners Go Up in Panama City Beach
By Victoria Scott
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach officials wanted to find a unique way to honor those who served with the panhandle’s large military presence.

“Earlier this year the city mayor and city council asked staff to come up with a banner program whereby we would honor our veteran heroes,” said Debbie Ingram, Communications Director for Panama City Beach.

City staff came up with the Veteran Hero Banner Program.

It shows the faces of heroes, along with where they served on Powell Adams Road between Walmart and Target.

It caught the attention of someone who wanted to honor his father in a special way.

“I saw in the newspaper they were going to do the banner program and there was a link to the Panama City Beach website of how to get the application,” said David Smith, the son of a WWII and Korean War veteran. “I filled out the application because I wanted to honor my father. He’s a WWII veteran and there aren’t very many WWII veterans left. To be a WWII veteran, you have to at least be 95.”

There are currently 27 banners on display.

The goal is to put more banners up as the Community Redevelopment Area, or CRA, is completed.

Panama City Beach officials said they had to turn down a few people this year due to limited space.

The banners will be on display now through Veterans Day this year.

They cost $100 per banner.

A link to the program is available if you’d like a loved one to be featured next year.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead after being hit by multiple cars in Calhoun County, according to Florida...
Bicyclist dead after getting hit by multiple cars
Family members were protesting along Business 98 in Panama City Thursday asking for signatures....
Panama City family protests for justice of loved one killed last year
Walton County Sheriff’s deputies are reminding both residents and visitors that golf carts are...
Walton County Sheriff’s deputies buckle down on golf carts driving along Highway 98
Ricky Allen Kiper Jr. is being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.
Man shows no remorse for fatally shooting registered sex offender, deputies say
Panama City Beach Parkway, or as locals know it as Back Beach Road, may soon be widened.
PCB city leaders work to move forward with widening Back Beach Road

Latest News

Local Shark Expert
Shark expert eases fears about sharks
Several community members made signs to welcome Preston home.
Sneads Police Sgt. moves to rehab after being shot
Expect high heat and humidity this weekend.
Weekend Forecast
Six new bus shelters are now in place in Panama City.
New bus stop shelters have arrived in Panama City