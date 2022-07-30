Panama City Beach honors hometown heroes for their service

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach officials wanted to find a unique way to honor those who served with the panhandle’s large military presence.

“Earlier this year the city mayor and city council asked staff to come up with a banner program whereby we would honor our veteran heroes,” said Debbie Ingram, Communications Director for Panama City Beach.

City staff came up with the Veteran Hero Banner Program.

It shows the faces of heroes, along with where they served on Powell Adams Road between Walmart and Target.

It caught the attention of someone who wanted to honor his father in a special way.

“I saw in the newspaper they were going to do the banner program and there was a link to the Panama City Beach website of how to get the application,” said David Smith, the son of a WWII and Korean War veteran. “I filled out the application because I wanted to honor my father. He’s a WWII veteran and there aren’t very many WWII veterans left. To be a WWII veteran, you have to at least be 95.”

There are currently 27 banners on display.

The goal is to put more banners up as the Community Redevelopment Area, or CRA, is completed.

Panama City Beach officials said they had to turn down a few people this year due to limited space.

The banners will be on display now through Veterans Day this year.

They cost $100 per banner.

A link to the program is available if you’d like a loved one to be featured next year.

