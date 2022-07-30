Sneads Police Sgt. moves to rehab after being shot

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Law enforcement from several agencies were waiting for Sneads Police Sergeant Brett Preston to be released from Tallahassee Memorial Hospital (TMH) on Friday.

“Sergeant Preston was released from TMH this morning, and we had him moved to a rehabilitation center in Marianna for him to continue his progress towards his recovery,” Police Chief Michael Miller said.

On his way to Marianna, Preston was welcomed by the Sneads community with a parade of sorts.

“We are celebrating his home coming from the hospital,” Sneads resident Donna Tritz said. “He was shot in the line of duty, and thank you, Jesus, he is okay.”

“We just wanted to support him, so we loaded up 42 kids and did a walk-a-thon to the corner to support him,” Assistant Director of the Learning Tree Carolyn Kent said.

Miller said Preston is in good spirits, and, although he has a long road ahead of him, he will make a full recovery.

“It is very humbling and heartwarming to see the amount of love and support coming from the community,” Miller said. “The law enforcement community and the public community.”

Not only did the community come out to welcome Preston home, but many people are also hosting fundraisers for him.

A GoFundMe account and an account at People’s South Bank have been set up for him, as well as a Concealed Carry Class hosted by the Sheriff, and another benefit to be held in August.

Those who know Preston say he he is worthy of this support.

“I have loved that man, he loves this town, he loves the community,” Tritz said.

“Off-hours, on hours, I know that if something is wrong I can call Preston and he will be there,” Kent said.

Officials say he hopes to be back serving the community soon.

To donate to the GoFundMe in Preston’s name, click here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/sergeant-brett-preston?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cf%20share-flow-1&fbclid=IwAR2Pfk41RBb-nnDdNkOejv8JFXhjm8Pw1c-x6_8CAsctyk8knn50iCsDgDQ.

The proceeds from the upcoming concealed carry class hosted by Sheriff Donnie Edenfield will go to Preston. The class will be held Saturday, July 30 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

A benefit will be held to raise money for Preston on Aug. 27. For more information, click here: https://www.facebook.com/events/593674712128173/?ref=newsfeed.

