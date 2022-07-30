Weekend Forecast

Rain chances will remain low this weekend
By Chris Smith
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rain chances will be low this weekend and temperatures will be high over the panhandle. For tonight skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy w/lows in the 70s to near 80. On Saturday rain chances will be just 10% with highs in the upper 80s at the coast and low to mid 90s inland. When you factor in the humidity it will feel like 100. On Sunday rain chances jump up to 20% under mostly sunny skies. Highs will reach the 80s/90s. Rain chances gradually increase as we head into next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

