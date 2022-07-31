Jeep association hosts school supply drive

By Allison Baker
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It might be hard to believe, but it’s almost time for the kids to head back to school. That’s why the Bay Area Jeep Association hosted a school supply drive Saturday afternoon.

B.A.J.A. officials tell us they are working with schools. Officials with the organization said all of the items donated will be put into backpacks and given to students who need them.

However, if you are wishing to donate supplies, you still have a chance to do so before students return to school.

“They can always contact one of us through our B.A.J.A. page on Facebook, or they can go to our website, which is also https://bajajeepers.com/ or they can email me which is andrea@bajajeepers.com. They can shoot me an email, and we can meet up. Or if they come to one of our events, they are more than welcome to donate. We are going to be taking them before school starts. But if they want to donate after that is perfectly fine too we will distribute them like we are doing now,” Andrea Bass, Membership Coordinator, said.

They are taking all of the school supplies necessities like paper, folders, backpacks, and pencils. markers, crayons, erasers, etc. They are also accepting donation items for teachers.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead after being hit by multiple cars in Calhoun County, according to Florida...
Bicyclist dead after getting hit by multiple cars
The Holmes County Sheriff’s Department and the Dothan Police Department are investigating a...
Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Dothan PD investigating double homicide
Ricky Allen Kiper Jr. is being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.
Man shows no remorse for fatally shooting registered sex offender, deputies say
Investigators have already identified dozens involved, but now they’re looking for those...
Investigation continues for illegal open house party at $8 million Watercolor home
A medical helicopter crashed in Andalusia, Alabama, on Friday. (Source: Amber Sims via WSFA)
Medical helicopter crashes in Alabama

Latest News

The Mosley Football Team participated in one of Pineapple Willy's beach cleanups.
Nearly 400 people participate in local beach cleanup
A Santa hat is on display for the "Christmas in July" event at the St. Andrew's Farmers Market.
Market at St. Andrews celebrates Christmas early
Back To School Event with B.A.J.A.
Back To School Event with B.A.J.A.
Christmas in July
Christmas in July