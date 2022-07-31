Jeep association hosts school supply drive

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It might be hard to believe, but it’s almost time for the kids to head back to school. That’s why the Bay Area Jeep Association hosted a school supply drive Saturday afternoon.

B.A.J.A. officials tell us they are working with schools. Officials with the organization said all of the items donated will be put into backpacks and given to students who need them.

However, if you are wishing to donate supplies, you still have a chance to do so before students return to school.

“They can always contact one of us through our B.A.J.A. page on Facebook, or they can go to our website, which is also https://bajajeepers.com/ or they can email me which is andrea@bajajeepers.com. They can shoot me an email, and we can meet up. Or if they come to one of our events, they are more than welcome to donate. We are going to be taking them before school starts. But if they want to donate after that is perfectly fine too we will distribute them like we are doing now,” Andrea Bass, Membership Coordinator, said.

They are taking all of the school supplies necessities like paper, folders, backpacks, and pencils. markers, crayons, erasers, etc. They are also accepting donation items for teachers.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.