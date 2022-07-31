Market at St. Andrews celebrates Christmas early

By Victoria Scott
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The summer heat didn’t deter folks from getting into the holiday spirit early.

The St. Andrew’s Farmers Market held its “Christmas in July” event Saturday.

Management for the St. Andrew’s Farmers Market recently approved of the idea.

Locals enjoyed festive ribbons, bows, Santa hats, and more on various tables at Oaks by the Bay Park.

Terra Bella Soaps and Such business owner Yaroslava Snitsar said hosting events like these are a great way to brighten spirits and lighten the mood.

“We have a little something to pick up people’s spirits,” Snitsar said. “People can start a little bit of Christmas shopping. We have very nice vendors. They’re very talented. There’s tons of space to walk, space for puppies to run, and for kids to run around.”

Small business owners at the market say they hope to make this event an annual tradition.

The St. Andrew’s Farmers Market is held at Oaks by the Bay Park in Panama City every Saturday from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead after being hit by multiple cars in Calhoun County, according to Florida...
Bicyclist dead after getting hit by multiple cars
The Holmes County Sheriff’s Department and the Dothan Police Department are investigating a...
Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Dothan PD investigating double homicide
Ricky Allen Kiper Jr. is being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.
Man shows no remorse for fatally shooting registered sex offender, deputies say
Investigators have already identified dozens involved, but now they’re looking for those...
Investigation continues for illegal open house party at $8 million Watercolor home
A medical helicopter crashed in Andalusia, Alabama, on Friday. (Source: Amber Sims via WSFA)
Medical helicopter crashes in Alabama

Latest News

The Mosley Football Team participated in one of Pineapple Willy's beach cleanups.
Nearly 400 people participate in local beach cleanup
Jeep association hosts school supply drive.
Jeep association hosts school supply drive
Back To School Event with B.A.J.A.
Back To School Event with B.A.J.A.
Christmas in July
Christmas in July