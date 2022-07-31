Market at St. Andrews celebrates Christmas early

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The summer heat didn’t deter folks from getting into the holiday spirit early.

The St. Andrew’s Farmers Market held its “Christmas in July” event Saturday.

Management for the St. Andrew’s Farmers Market recently approved of the idea.

Locals enjoyed festive ribbons, bows, Santa hats, and more on various tables at Oaks by the Bay Park.

Terra Bella Soaps and Such business owner Yaroslava Snitsar said hosting events like these are a great way to brighten spirits and lighten the mood.

“We have a little something to pick up people’s spirits,” Snitsar said. “People can start a little bit of Christmas shopping. We have very nice vendors. They’re very talented. There’s tons of space to walk, space for puppies to run, and for kids to run around.”

Small business owners at the market say they hope to make this event an annual tradition.

The St. Andrew’s Farmers Market is held at Oaks by the Bay Park in Panama City every Saturday from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

