Nearly 400 people participate in local beach cleanup

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Pineapple Willy’s in Panama City Beach holds a number of beach cleanups throughout the summer months.

Cleanups are every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Proceeds from these cleanups go to benefit local charities.

The Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center was this week’s nonprofit.

Employees with the nonprofit said events like these help substantially, especially after these past few years.

“The whole community has had a rough couple of years,” said Lori Allen, Executive Director for the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center. “We had Hurricane Michael and then the two years of the pandemic, and so for us, these are catch-up years. We really need this event to help sustain our operations.”

This year’s beach cleanup for the organization rung in more than $4,000 in donations.

Each person who registered and participated in the event represented $10 that went back to the nonprofit.

Pineapple Willy’s staff also donated around $235.

People who picked up trash included the Mosley Football Team, locals, staff from the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center, and others.

Nearly 400 people participated Saturday morning.

You can follow Pineapple Willy’s Facebook page for more information on their upcoming beach cleanups.

