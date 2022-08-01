3-year-old girl dies after being run over by mom in driveway, police say

According to Colorado State Patrol, the child’s mother was behind the wheel.
According to Colorado State Patrol, the child’s mother was behind the wheel.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Lindsey Grewe, Kasia Kerridge and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) – A 3-year-old girl died Sunday after she was hit by a car in the driveway of a home near Colorado Springs, police said.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the child’s mother was behind the wheel.

Troopers responded to the home Sunday morning for reports of a child being run over by a car. When they arrived, they found the child critically injured.

The girl was rushed to the hospital but died from her injuries.

The driver was identified as a 27-year-old woman, but her name was not released. Troopers are still investigating what happened but said they do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan police investigators prepare crime scene kit during a July 29, 2022 murder investigation
Murder charges now filed in case of missing Dothan couple
Kevin Ware, who played tight end in 2003 and 2004 for Washington and San Francisco, has been...
Ex-NFL player Kevin Ware charged in girlfriend’s killing
We know all about the relaxed, beach lifestyle here on the Emerald Coast and one national group...
Latitude Margaritaville Watersound earns national recognition
Investigators have already identified dozens involved, but now they’re looking for those...
Investigation continues for illegal open house party at $8 million Watercolor home
One man is dead after being hit by multiple cars in Calhoun County, according to Florida...
Bicyclist dead after getting hit by multiple cars

Latest News

The first shipment of grain since the start of the Russian invasion departed the Ukrainian port...
1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa
The BBB said scammers are trying to take advantage of the growing number of canceled flights...
Airfare scams are cashing in on canceled flights, BBB says
Police said the dogs’ owner is cooperating with the investigation.
Man mauled to death by dogs while walking in California neighborhood, police say
Four siblings from Knott County, Kentucky, died in last week's flooding. Shown are top, from...
4 siblings among dead in Kentucky flooding