Back to school health tips as students prepare to return to the classroom

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Heading back to school is an exciting time for many students and families. As kids get ready to hit the hallways, medical professionals are sharing tips on how to prep for a healthy school year.

The Department of Health in Bay County said first, make sure students are vaccinated.

“One of the things a lot of families are doing right now is making sure they have those vaccines that are required by the schools,” Tricia Pearce, PIO for the Department of Health in Bay County, said. For a list of required vaccines, you can contact your child’s school directly.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said students could also prepare for the new school year by eating healthy, staying active, and getting those yearly physicals.

Once students are back in the classroom there are a couple of tips to remember.

“Wash your hands frequently, if you don’t have soap use hand sanitizer,” Pearce said. “Try not to touch your face with your hands. Just those things we typically tell people to do to protect themselves from germs that can be around.”

Department of Health officials are urging families to follow these health practices to keep students in the classroom as much as possible.

“We’ve already gone through so much the last several years here in Bay County that kids have missed so much school,” Pearce said. “Everybody is trying to make sure they’re in school getting caught up on their work and everything. Staying healthy is ensuring that happens.”

Department of Health officials said if you aren’t able to avoid the germs and do get sick, stay home from school.

You can contact the Department of Health in Bay County at 850-872-4455 to make a doctor’s appointment.

