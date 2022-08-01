Family unharmed in Ponce De Leon house fire

PONCE DE LEON HOUSE FIRE
PONCE DE LEON HOUSE FIRE(WALTON COUNTY FIRE)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONCE DE LEON, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Monday afternoon Walton County Fire Rescue firefighters were called to a fire at a home with children possibly inside.

Officials say around 12 p.m. a neighbor called 911 to report a nearby home on fire. The neighbor said he knew they had a dog and three small children who could be in the home.

When firefighters arrived at the house on K and M Farm Road in Ponce De Leon, they say the right side was engulfed in flames. They did an initial search to look for anyone inside the home, but no one was inside and the neighbor already got the dog out safely.

First responders say after they put out the fire, they did a second search to make sure no one was inside. Family members later found the children at a friend’s house.

Walton County Fire Rescue officials say firefighters were able to put the fire out in 20 minutes to prevent it from spreading to the rest of the house. They believe the fire was caused by an electrical issue.

The American Red Cross has been contacted to help the family.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan police investigators prepare crime scene kit during a July 29, 2022 murder investigation
Murder charges now filed in case of missing Dothan couple
We know all about the relaxed, beach lifestyle here on the Emerald Coast and one national group...
Latitude Margaritaville Watersound earns national recognition
Kevin Ware, who played tight end in 2003 and 2004 for Washington and San Francisco, has been...
Ex-NFL player Kevin Ware charged in girlfriend’s killing
Flynn Bogart Smith, 40, of Fort Walton Beach was identified as the person who gave the victim...
Fort Walton Beach man involved in overdose death arrested
generic crash
Fatal crash on State Road 73 in Calhoun County

Latest News

Washington County commissioner, Allen Joyner, dies at age 66
Washington County commissioner, Allen Joyner, dies at age 66
The Department of Financial Services outlined how Florida's economic growth has outpaced the...
Millions in unclaimed property returned to Floridians in July
Flynn Bogart Smith, 40, of Fort Walton Beach was identified as the person who gave the victim...
Fort Walton Beach man involved in overdose death arrested
Health tips for students before school starts.
Back to school health tips as students prepare to return to the classroom