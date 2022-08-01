Flight passenger fined nearly $1,900 after McMuffins found in luggage

A passenger was fined $1,874 after two undeclared McMuffins and a croissant were found in their luggage.(DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE, FISHERIES AND FORESTRY - AUSTRALIA)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(CNN) – A hungry traveler may have just paid for the most expensive McDonald’s breakfast ever.

The passenger traveling from Indonesia to Australia is being fined $1,874 for leaving two undeclared egg and beef sausage McMuffins and a ham croissant in their luggage.

A biosecurity dog sniffed out the sandwiches, which were then sent to be tested for foot and mouth disease.

Before this incident, Australian authorities introduced new biosecurity rules after a foot and mouth disease outbreak in Indonesia spread to Bali.

