Heat dangers shouldn’t be ignored as temps remain high

Summer heat dangers
By Allison Baker
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Things are heating up outdoors but it’s important for you to remember to stay hydrated to avoid heat-related illnesses.

NewsChannel 7 spoke with Bay County emergency officials who tell us they are responding to anywhere from 10 to 20 calls a day for heat-related instances.

If you are going to be spending time outdoors make sure to drink plenty of water and take breaks if you plan to work outdoors.

“Well a big thing we need people to understand especially from people who may be new to the area is the heat here is a little different,” said Lieutenant Erik Lowe of Bay County Emergency Services. “A lot of people that we see are transported with injuries - heat-related injuries from people who are not from the area. They maybe be from somewhere that is hot but the heat here is a little different and it takes a little to acclimate to that so just keep that in mind as well.”

EMS officials also want to remind you to never leave your kids or pets in a locked car, especially with temps rising into the 90′s this week.

