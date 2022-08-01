Millions in unclaimed property returned to Floridians in July

The Department of Financial Services outlined how Florida's economic growth has outpaced the nation.(Steven Miller)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In a Monday announcement, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis stated over $26 million in unclaimed property was returned to Floridians during the month of July.

According to the release, unclaimed property is a financial asset that is unknown or lost, has been left inactive, unclaimed or abandoned by its owner. Most common types of unclaimed property are dormant bank accounts, unclaimed insurance proceeds, stocks, dividends, uncashed checks, deposits, credit balances and refunds.

Assets like these are held by business or government entities for a set period of time, usually five years. After that, it is reported and remitted to the Florida Department of Financial Services, Division of Unclaimed Property.

According to the release, there was over $203 thousand of unclaimed property returned in Panama City.

To search for unclaimed property or to claim an account, go here.

