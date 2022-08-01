Monday Evening Forecast

Rain chances are on the increase this week
By Chris Smith
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight w/lows in the 70s and partly cloudy skies. Rain chances increase Tuesday to 60-70% w/highs in the upper 80s to near 90. A persistent east coast trough will keep rain chances at 50-60% this week and into the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90. The tropics are quiet and no systems are expected to develop in the next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

